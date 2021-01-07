The state Department of Health reported 1,841 new cases of the coronavirus and 39 more deaths Thursday.
Among the fatalities were a Santa Fe County man in his 50s and a San Miguel County man in his 60s. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Of the cases reported Thursday, 131 were in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County had the most new infections, with 449. San Juan County added 231 cases, Sandoval County had 143, Eddy County recorded 131 and Doña Ana County logged 117.
The state also reported an outbreak at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County, where 16 inmates contracted the virus.
The state has had 151,819 known cases, resulting in 2,680 deaths.
As of Thursday, 722 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 and 74,235 had recovered from the illness.
