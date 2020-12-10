New Mexico could receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines by next week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday during a virtual news conference.
The initial doses of vaccine will be distributed to frontline health care workers across the state.
"Vaccines frankly are here," Lujan Grisham said.
Additional shipments of vaccines will be given to nursing home residents. The state expects to vaccinate all health care workers and people living in congregate care centers by February or March, Lujan Grisham said.
"It will take several weeks of vaccines coming in before we have holistically protected health care workers and long-term care residents," she said.
"Once that's done ... then it's essential workers, child care workers, corrections, police officers" who will be vaccinated.
The news about vaccines came on the same day the state reported 1,791 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 74 additional infections in Santa Fe County.
The state also had 23 more deaths, including a Santa Fe County woman in her 90s.
Since the pandemic started, New Mexico has had 114,731 confirmed cases and 1,846 deaths.
On Thursday, 916 people across the state were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 159 patients on ventilators.
The disease continues to strain hospital capacity. On Wednesday, there were 106 available hospital beds statewide. This morning, that number fell to 65, Health and Human Services Secretary David Scrase said.
"We've got to manage this virus better because we will overwhelm the health care system, and I mean completely overwhelm it, where there isn't an available space for practitioners," Lujan Grisham said.
Rumors have swirled in recent weeks around Lujan Grisham and whether she would serve in President-elect Joe Biden's administration. Many considered her the front-runner to be the next secretary of health and human services, so it came as a surprise when Biden chose Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, to be his nominee for that Cabinet post.
Lujan Grisham was unequivocal Thursday about her plans.
"I'm staying," she said. "I've wanted to stay from the very beginning. ... I can do more supporting this administration in any number of ways. They're clear about that. I have real clarity about that. ... [It's been] a little bit of a roller coaster ride to get to that place. This decision is certainly right for me, it's right for the country, and New Mexicans should expect a close working relationship with the president-elect and vice president-elect."
Good to see hospitalizations drop so quickly by almost 100, since Scrase announced the well over 1000 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
