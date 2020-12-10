A Santa Fe County woman in her 90s was among 23 people who died from COVID-19, the state reported Thursday.
New Mexico added 1,791 new cases, including 74 in Santa Fe County, to bring its total to 114,731 since the crisis began in March.
In all, 1,846 people have died from COVID-19 in the state this year. Forty-four of the fatalities have been from the Santa Fe area.
The state said 916 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, slightly lower than totals earlier this week. But in their weekly news conference, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the Human Services Department, said capacity issues in the state's hospitals remained critical.
Bernalillo County had one-third of New Mexico's new COVID-19 cases. There were 180 in San Juan County and 142 in McKinley County.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.