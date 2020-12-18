The New Mexico Department of Health reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday, including a Santa Fe County man in his 70s, as the statewide toll reached 2,128 fatalities.
The state also reported 1,463 additional infections of the novel coronavirus, including 63 new cases in Santa Fe County. New Mexico has had 127,500 known cases since the pandemic started.
The Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe recorded seven new cases among inmates, while other prisons across the state reported 24 additional infections.
As of Friday, 889 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
Since March, the state has recorded 8,571 hospitalizations and performed 1,809,293 tests. Overall, 52,137 people in New Mexico have recovered from the illness.
