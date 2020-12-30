The New Mexico Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,316 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 33 additional deaths, including two Rio Arriba County residents.
The state had seen a dip in its daily case count over the past week, but the tally has crept past 1,000 new infections each of the past two days.
Among the deaths reported Wednesday were a Rio Arriba County man in his 70s who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized, and a Rio Arriba County woman in her 90s who was a resident of the Atria Vista Del Rio retirement community in Albuquerque. Overall, 40 Rio Arriba County residents have died of COVID-19.
Statewide, health officials have recorded 141,186 cases and 2,436 deaths since the pandemic started.
There were 792 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
Santa Fe County added 79 new cases, while Bernalillo County reported 335, Doña Ana County had 155 and San Juan County logged 139.
