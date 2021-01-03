The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,033 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, including 25 in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported a Santa Fe County woman in her 80s who lived at Vista Hermosa, an assisted living facility, was one of 17 additional COVID-19 deaths.
On Sunday, 716 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 146,394 confirmed cases and 2,551 deaths across the state.
Bernalillo County added 345 cases Sunday, while Doña Ana County reported 131.
The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County reported nine new cases.
In the past 28 days, residents or staff at 109 nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state have reported at least one case, including seven in Santa Fe — Casa Real, El Castillo, the Legacy, the Montecito, Pacifica Senior Living, Sierra Vista Retirement Community and Vista Hermosa.
