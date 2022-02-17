New Mexico recorded 999 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 17 additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Santa Fe County had 58 new cases. The counties with the highest numbers were Bernalillo, with 304; San Juan, 98; and Doña Ana, 94.

Eight new deaths were recorded in Bernallilo County, followed by Valencia, with four; McKinley, two; and Cibola, Curry and Doña Ana, one each.

Statewide, 427 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.

New Mexico's number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 6,746, while its total number of reported cases amid the pandemic reached 506,348.

The state's seven-day positivity rate  — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — was 13.3 percent.

