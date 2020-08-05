Nine more people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, increasing the state's death toll to 667, health officials reported Wednesday.
Bernalillo County recorded four new deaths, Doña Ana County added three and Union County had two.
The state Department of Health also announced 229 additional cases of the novel coronavirus. Overall, New Mexico has 21,566 confirmed cases.
Bernalillo County had the largest number of new cases with 45 followed by Doña Ana County with 44 and Lea County with 27. Santa Fe County had nine new infections and Rio Arriba County had eight.
On Wednesday, 138 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The state said 8,828 people have recovered.
