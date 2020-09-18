Five more people have died of COVID-19 in New Mexico, pushing the state's death toll 841, the Department of Health announced Friday.
McKinley County recorded two more deaths and Chaves, Eddy and San Juan counties each had one.
Health officials also reported 159 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, including 30 in Bernalillo County and 17 in both Doña Ana and Lea counties. Santa Fe County added seven cases.
The state has 27,350 confirmed cases, and 15,256 people have recovered from the illness.
On Friday, 72 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19.
