New Mexico records 453 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths The New Mexican Feb 25, 2022 New Mexico recorded 453 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths Friday, according to the state Department of Health.In Santa Fe County, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s, both with underlying conditions, were among the deaths. Santa Fe County had 19 new cases. Counties with the highest numbers were Bernalillo, with 143; Sandoval, 38; San Juan, 37; McKinley, 34; and Doña Ana, 25.The other deaths involved eight people in Bernalillo County; five in Sandoval; three each in Curry and Doña Ana; two each in Chaves, Lea and Valencia; and one each in Otero, Quay and San Juan.The number of New Mexico deaths related to COVID-19 rose to 6,903, while the total number of cases statewide amid the pandemic reached 510,783.As of Friday, 304 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 complications.The state's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — was 8.1 percent. 