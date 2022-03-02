New Mexico records 440 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths The New Mexican Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Coronavirus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The state Department of Health listed 440 new cases and 16 additional deaths in its daily report Wednesday.Of the deaths that were documented, 11 occurred in recent days, including six in Bernalillo County. Five deaths within the past 30 days included three Bernalillo County victims.The state's largest county reported 102 new cases. There were 39 in Santa Fe County, the second-most in the state.The state's trend of declining hospitalizations continued as well, with 236.New Mexico has lost 6,939 of its citizens to COVID-19 since the crisis began in March 2020. In that same time frame, 512,550 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.The state's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — was 7.0 percent. 