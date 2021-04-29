State health officials on Thursday reported 255 new cases of the coronavirus and seven additional deaths.
In all, 197,447 New Mexicans have tested positive for the virus, resulting in 4,058 deaths.
Five new infections were reported in Santa Fe County, while Bernalillo County had 65, San Juan County added 56 and Doña Ana County logged 29.
As of Thursday, 134 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said 57.7 percent of New Mexicans had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 42.4 percent were fully vaccinated.
In Santa Fe County, 67.5 percent were partially vaccinated and 46.2 percent were fully vaccinated.
