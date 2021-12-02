New Mexico's daily number of new COVID-19 cases has swelled to a level not seen since late 2020, when closures were widespread and vaccines were not yet available.
The state recorded 2,054 more cases as of Thursday, as well as 14 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health.
Also, 655 people statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. That's up from 633 hospitalizations just two days earlier and reflects health officials' earlier predictions that patient loads could reach 700 in December.
New Mexico's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number who have been tested — was was at 14.2 percent, up 2 percent from two weeks earlier.
Meanwhile, an amended emergency public health order issued Thursday will require many workers to receive a booster shot. Those in high-risk environments, including health care and congregate-care facilities, have been required to be vaccinated for months. Those who work in public schools and state employees must take weekly COVID-19 tests if they aren't already vaccinated.
Workers in those categories must receive a booster shot, no later than Jan. 17, or within four weeks of becoming eligible, according to a news release.
“New Mexico is doing well with boosters, better than the national average, but we still must do better,” Dr. David Scrase, acting Health Department secretary, said in a statement. “Our hospitals are overfull, and the spread of the virus continues to exacerbate the issue. New Mexico isn’t an island, and we can’t prevent the new variant from arriving here. So we must defend ourselves with the tools we know to work: Masks, vaccines, and personal decisions that serve to protect the collective well-being.”
The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 5,393, while its total number of cases recorded during the pandemic reached 318,135.
Santa Fe County had 95 new cases. Other counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 610; Doña Ana, 298; Sandoval, 137; San Juan, 120; and Valencia, 114.
The newly reported deaths involved four people in Bernalillo County; two each in Doña Ana and Torrance counties; and one each in Chaves, Colfax, Otero, San Juan, Sierra and Socorro counties.
The rising numbers come as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials urge New Mexicans to get booster shots. They said last month that the state's definition of “fully vaccinated” could change to include only those who have had three COVID-19 shots, not two.
According to the New York Times, Santa Fe County is averaging 51 new cases a day, a number that equals about 34 cases per 100,000 residents. That's down from mid-November, when the county was averaging 62 new cases a day, according to the Times.
Santa Fe County's per-100,000 ratio is lower than those in five of the seven counties that border it. Among neighboring counties, only Los Alamos and sparsely populated Mora have lower rates.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.