The state's COVID-19 count dipped for a day Tuesday, with the Department of Health reporting 116 new cases and one death.
Five of the state's cases were in Santa Fe County.
A woman in her 60s from Otero County was the only listed fatality Tuesday.
Hospitalizations continue to inch upward: The state said there were 83 people battling COVID-19 in New Mexico hospitals.
Over 63 percent of eligible residents age 18 and older have been fully vaccinated, with 71.7 percent having received at least one dose.
