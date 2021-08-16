New Mexico recorded 1,776 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, averaging nearly 600 infections a day.
The state's hospital beds also are filling up again, with 304 people receiving treatment for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health virus report.
Of the five deaths reported by the state, one was from Santa Fe County — a woman in her 40s who had been hospitalized and suffered from underlying conditions. Her death, according to the Department of Health, occurred sometime in the past 30 days.
A woman in her 80s from Rio Arriba County, who also had been hospitalized and had other issues, was among the dead.
Overall, 4,451 New Mexico residents have died of COVID-19 since March 2020.
Of the cases reported over the weekend, 541 were in Bernalillo County. But the virus continues to spread in New Mexico's southeast corner, where 163 cases were reported in Eddy County; 109 in Lea County; 137 in Chaves County and 62 in Otero County.
Santa Fe County had 65 cases in the three-day period, which included Monday. Rio Arriba County reported 17.
The ZIP code with the biggest number of cases is 88220, which includes the city of Carlsbad. There were 122 cases there during the weekend.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
EVERYONE NEEDS TO GET VACCINATED………NO EXCUSES!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.