New Mexico recorded 1,463 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths Friday, according to the Department of Health. A Santa Fe County man in his 70s was among the fatalities.
Fifty-nine of the new cases were in Santa Fe County. Counties with the highest numbers were Bernalillo, with 373; San Juan, 216; Doña Ana, 212; Otero, 90; Sandoval, 79; and Grant, 64.
The other newly reported deaths involved two people each from Bernalillo, Lea, Valencia and Lincoln counties, and one each from Chaves, San Juan and Eddy counties.
The number New Mexico deaths related to COVID-19 rose to 5,113, and the total number of cases through the pandemic reached 282,742.
As of Friday, 435 people were hospitalized statewide with complications from the virus.
