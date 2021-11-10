New Mexico recorded an additional 1,337 cases of COVID-19 and 13 more virus-related deaths, according to the Department of Health.
Santa Fe County had 32 new cases. Counties with the largest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 385; Doña Ana, 212; San Juan, 188; Grant, 70; McKinley, 69; and Sandoval, 63.
The newly reported deaths involved four people from Otero County; two each from Eddy and San Juan counties; and one each from Sandoval, Colfax, Curry, Grant and Bernalillo counties.
The number of deaths statewide related to COVID-19 rose to 5,148, while the total number of reported cases reached 288,557.
As of Wednesday, 490 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 complications.
