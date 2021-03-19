New Mexico has administered a million coronavirus vaccine doses since it began inoculating residents in December, state health officials announced Friday.
In all, 37.4 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot and 22.4 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Santa Fe County, 35.1 percent of residents have been partially vaccinated and 19.2 percent have been fully vaccinated.
The state on Friday reported five additional COVID-19 deaths and 226 new cases, including 17 in Santa Fe County.
New Mexico has had 189,374 infections and 3,882 fatalities.
As of Friday, 130 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
