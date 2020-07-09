Andrew Martinez had a feeling the high school football season wasn’t going to happen in its traditional fall fashion.
So when the Santa Fe High School head coach saw Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s amended stay-at-home order Thursday canceled all contact sports in the fall, including football and soccer, Martinez was not shocked.
In fact, he spent the week telling his players during summer workouts that the odds were good they would not see the field this fall.
But Martinez admitted he was torn by the situation.
“Obviously, there are some health risks with that age group,” Martinez said. “Now, could they play in a bubble like the pros and we can watch them on TV? Yeah, if you have those resources, but the reality of the situation is they are going home to families and they are going to be exposed. So that makes it hard to answer the question, ‘Can we play?’
"Sure, you can play, but is it really worth it? In reality, no.”
Lujan Grisham’s decision effectively throws the 2020-21 prep sports season into chaos. The New Mexico Activities Association, which governs the state’s high school athletics and activities, announced shortly after her news conference Thursday that football and soccer would be played during the spring season.
Sally Marquez, the organization’s executive director, said in the statement, “The NMAA will work tirelessly to ensure students have the opportunity to participate in all sports and activities of their choosing during the 2020-2021 school year.”
However, if there is no shuffling of other sports or seasons, football and soccer will compete against the likes of baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field for athletes. Joey Fernandez, who coaches football and track and field at St. Michael’s High School, said he has been told the NMAA will adjust the season to take that into account.
“They are still going to separate all three seasons [fall, winter and spring],” Fernandez said. “So, the winter will have their time. I’m not sure what it’s going to look like for us, but I think they are looking at starting football in February and running it through April or early May and let spring sports start in late April and go through June.”
Another variable coaches and administrators have to account for is scheduling. Larry Chavez, the district's assistant superintendent of athletics/activities and school support, said there is a good chance all sports may have truncated schedules, and athletic directors will have their hands full adapting to them.
“I think the athletic calendar will be adjusted and modified in terms of length and even in terms of start times [for games and events],” Chavez said.
Football, which normally plays 10 regular-season games, could have a six- or seven-game season. Soccer, which has a limit of 20 games, may see schedules shortened to about 10 to 12.
Ira Harge Jr., the athletic director at Española Valley, said all of the work schools put into arranging their original sports schedules for this season will be for naught. He said NMAA officials suggested he determine games and meets on a weekly basis in the fall for volleyball and cross-country.
“That way, if we are able to play, then we can plug in games,” Harge said. “Meanwhile, we sit back to hurry up and wait.”
Complicating matters for soccer coaches, the spring is usually dominated by play for club team outside of school. Santa Fe Prep head boys soccer coach Hersch Wilson said high school and club coaches have had discussions about the possibility of their seasons colliding, but there has been no consensus on what could happen.
“We just don’t know,” Wilson said. “There are too many questions and no answers right now. My personal opinion — and this is just me and I’m an idiot — is that I don’t think there will be a club season in the fall and we will just have to wait until later in the year to figure out how this is going to work.”
With football and soccer now set to start in the spring, it could lead coaches to slow down summer activities because they know they have more time to prepare their athletes for an upcoming season. Martinez said he would like to finish out the week with his players so they can talk about the governor’s orders and vent.
Wilson indicated he might restart workouts in August. Fernandez said the fall will give his players time to possibly get into the weight room and work to get stronger for spring games.
Of course, the specter of the coronavirus pandemic looms large on the nation, not just on the state and its prep coaches and athletes, and it could still impact plans.
Still, coaches remain optimistic that their respective sports will get a chance to play this year.
“I do have hope for playing at the beginning of 2021,” Martinez said. “I truly do believe that, and I am not saying that for false hope. I believe that we, as a society, will do the right things for each other and especially for our kids and our way of life. I am hoping that we can make the adjustments and do the right things.”
