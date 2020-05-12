The U.S. unemployment rate has soared to its highest level since the Great Depression. And consumer spending recently posted its steepest monthly decline on record.
But the devastating economic impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak doesn’t appear to be affecting another type of spending — political contributions.
New Mexico political action committees of varying political stripes received big sums of out-of-state money during the most recent campaign finance reporting period.
They spent major sums, too.
“It’s ‘game on,’ on all sides,” said state Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe.
Leading the pack (no pun intended), is the Albuquerque-based political action committee Better Future For New Mexico, which has received $600,000 since the start of the year — all of it since the pandemic began and the bulk of it since the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect.
Better Future For New Mexico has supported progressive candidates in the past. This year, the PAC has received $400,000 from the Washington, D.C.-based Civic Participation Action Fund and $200,000 from the Los Altos, Calif.-based Grove Action Fund.
The group spent around $63,000 over the past month, including giving $47,500 to Planned Parenthood Votes New Mexico for voter turnout efforts.
It also gave $10,000 late last year to the group OLÉ, which is part of a coalition called No Corporate Democrats that aims to unseat five moderate incumbent Democrats who face challengers in the June primary.
On another side of the political spectrum is New Mexico Strong, an Austin, Texas-based independent expenditure committee that received $350,000 from oil company Chevron in February.
Just in the last month, New Mexico Strong has spent $445,677, most of it going to Virginia-based Revolution Media Group to produce mailers and digital ads in support of those five incumbent Democratic senators.
Those senators are Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces, John Arthur Smith of Deming, Clemente Sanchez of Grants, Gabriel Ramos of Silver City and George Muñoz of Gallup.
Other political action committees have recently spent money in support of those senators’ primary challengers, albeit quite a bit less than the amount spent by New Mexico Strong in support of the incumbents.
Rio Grande Sierra Club Healthy Communities, for instance, has spent around $38,000 in the past month on mailers in support of candidates including retired teacher Pam Cordova, who is facing Sanchez; Siah Correa Hemphill, who is taking on Ramos; and Noreen Ann Kelly, who is challenging Muñoz.
The group New Mexico Working Families Party also has given to some of the challengers this year, including a $5,000 contribution to Kelly and a payment of the same amount to Neomi Martinez-Parra, who is Smith’s challenger.
Eric Griego, state director for New Mexico Working Families, said there’s a difference between the money being received by groups like his and the contributions to groups like New Mexico Strong.
Working Families receives smaller contributions from individual donors, he said, while a group like New Mexico Strong, and the incumbent senators it is supporting, get help from big corporations in industries like oil and gas.
“The difference is we’re not profit-seeking. We’re not trying to get these powerful people to make decisions that will benefit our profits,” Griego said. “I don’t believe that big, for-profit corporate entities should dominate the political process.”
Papen said Tuesday she was not contacted by New Mexico Strong or Chevron and did not coordinate with them in the creation of the campaign materials. The group spent $19,931 on a mailer and $11,950 on digital advertising for Papen.
“I thought it was great mailer,” she said. “I was very surprised. I was very grateful, but I did not ask for that.”
Wirth, who is Senate majority leader, said huge infusions of money from super PACs can make it difficult for candidates to run their campaigns, even if those groups are supporting candidates.
That, he said, is because by law there can’t be coordination between the PACs and the candidates, and as a result the groups can sometimes present different messaging than the candidates themselves. He did not say whether the five Democrats supported by New Mexico Strong had experienced this.
“It’s difficult for candidates because they all work to try to develop a message that’s targeted to the voters in their district, and along comes some group that can raise unlimited money and who they can’t coordinate with,” he said.
