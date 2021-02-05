New Mexico is now administering the coronavirus vaccine to residents 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities, state health officials announced Friday.
The move comes as the state expands vaccine eligibility for people who face a greater risk of severe illness if they contract the virus.
Until now, people 75 or older were given priority for the vaccine.
“If you are a New Mexican with an intellectual or developmental disability, you are now eligible for vaccine whether you receive services or not," Jason Cornwell, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health, said in a statement.
Cornwell urged residents with disabilities to register at vaccineNM.org and said the Department of Health would contact them when the vaccine is available.
People with disabilities have higher death rates from COVID-19 than people without disabilities, studies have shown. They also are more likely to have underlying conditions, such as respiratory diseases, that could lead to more severe symptoms of the virus, according to a study published in the Disability and Health Journal.
“It is critical that the vaccine is available to individuals who are at greater risk of exposure to — and severe illness from — COVID-19," Linnea Forsythe, director of the Governor’s Commission on Disability, said in a statement.
"The mortality rate for people with [intellectual or developmental disability] who contract COVID is at least twice as high as the mortality rate for COVID patients without IDD," she said. "We applaud DOH’s change to the vaccine registration website that gives people with IDD the option to identify themselves and receive priority in getting vaccinated."
Health officials said anyone who uses the DD Waiver, Mi Via Waiver, Medically Fragile Waiver, Supports Waiver and any New Mexican on the waitlist for these services is eligible to get vaccinated.
