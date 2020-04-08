The New Mexico Attorney General's Office and the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance are warning residents about scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Con artists often pretend to be part of a governmental agency, a charity or an established business and ask consumers to provide their personal identification information.
"No government agency will ever call or text you to verify your personal information or bank account details," state officials said in a news release Wednesday.
Examples of scams include:
- Offers for free COVID-19 home testing kits or promoting bogus COVID-19 cures.
- Warnings from government agencies that you must take a "mandatory online COVID-19 test" with a malicious link.
- Pressuring residents to change their health insurance or warning that their health insurance is at risk unless they act immediately.
“Defrauding New Mexican families during the COVID-19 health emergency is unconscionable,” state Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement. “Anyone who compromises our families’ access to health and security will be prosecuted.”
If you've been the victim of a scam, you may contact the Attorney General's Office at nmag.gov or call 844-255-9210 and enter number 5.
If the scam relates to insurance or insurance coverage, call the insurance fraud hotline at 877-807-4010 or report it online at stopfraud.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.