Vaccinations are proceeding at a decent pace and coronavirus caseloads are dropping after a four-month surge, state health officials said Wednesday — cautioning the positive trends should be viewed only as the start of a long recovery.
Daily cases have fallen below 500 this week and an average of 9,000 New Mexicans are being vaccinated per day — numbers that prompted the state's two top health officials to be more optimistic than usual.
"This is starting to feel like a fourth-quarter comeback," state Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon. "We're seeing every possible sign that things are getting better."
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 all have begun to wane, Scrase said, crediting New Mexico residents with adhering to precautions such as wearing masks and avoiding big gatherings.
Scrase said the nearly 292,000 shots that had been administered as of Wednesday — more than 10 percent of the population — also is having an impact on transmission.
"I'm not going to say we're out of the woods, because we still need to get an awful lot of people vaccinated and still need to maintain the things we've been doing," Scrase said.
Of the 291,742 shots administered so far, 67,106 have been the second dose, according the state Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
The first vaccine shot triggers the immune system's antibodies to counter the virus, and the second shot escalates production of the antibodies.
Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins, who also participated in the news conference, said New Mexico received 56,000 doses of the vaccine this week, with about 59,500 doses expected next week.
Current vaccine deliveries are enabling 9,000 people a day to get shots, and that number is likely to increase as the Biden administration steps up the rollout, Collins said.
"I think we're moving in the right direction," she added.
Scrase said New Mexico's health system has the capacity to process larger vaccine shipments.
Some New Mexicans are going to Texas to be inoculated because that state is offering "first-come, first-served" vaccinations rather than prioritizing certain recipients, Collins said.
In New Mexico, medical workers, the elderly and people with chronic health problems are being offered the vaccine first.
About 60 mutated strains of the virus have been detected in New Mexico, including the B117 variant, Scrase said, referring to the mutation that surfaced in Great Britain and is thought to spread more quickly.
The state and University of New Mexico labs each analyze 100 virus specimens a week, using genetic sequencing, to look for new strains, Scrase said. Los Alamos National Laboratory also conducts genetic analysis for that purpose, he added.
None of mutations, including B117, have caused concern because they aren't worsening the state's outbreak, Scrase said.
Scrase said officials take note when new strains cause more severe illnesses and a rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
"So far, we're not seeing that," he said.
Collins, who had spoken during a virtual event earlier Wednesday on vaccine equity, said the state has an advisory group to help ensure the vaccine is being distributed equitably, including in lower-income areas where residents may lack internet access.
During the morning talk, Collins said the state has been working to ensure Native American communities have access to the vaccine. Three pueblos have opted to receive vaccinations through the Department of Health, she said, while other tribes will receive doses through the federal Indian Health Service.
Las Cruces City Councilor Johanna Bencomo raised concerns during the talk about whether the state was letting immigrant families know that showing up for a vaccination appointment will not put them at risk for deportation.
"Undocumented folks across the state but especially in our border communities have little trust that government entities won't share their private information with federal immigration agencies that will then be used to deport them and their loved ones," Bencomo said, adding residents need "strong assurance from New Mexico Department of Health that the info collected through his process will remain secure and private."
A big question that remains is how well the vaccines are being dispensed in rural communities, Scrase said at the afternoon news conference, referring to the well-documented logistical challenges in these areas.
Another task is overcoming some people's reluctance to get the shots, Collins said.
"Just because we have the vaccine available does not mean people are going to agree to it," Collins said. "So that's another piece of this that we've got to work on is ensuring that we have messaging that helps all groups understand the value of the vaccine."
Staff writer Dillon Mullan contributed to this report.
