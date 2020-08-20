Five more people have died of COVID-19 in New Mexico, pushing the state's death toll to 734, the Department of Health reported Thursday.
The new deaths occurred in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and McKinley counties.
Health officials also reported an additional 208 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 59 in Bernalillo County, 27 in Lea County and 23 in Doña Ana County. Fourteen new infections were reported in Santa Fe County.
The state has had 23,951 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 11,145 people have recovered.
As of Thursday, 74 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for treatment COVID-19.
The sacrifice and self-discipline so many New Mexicans have accepted under the Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's Public Health Orders, have lately begun to pay off.
New Mexican have largely responded very positively to NM State Leadership. More of us understand what we have to do to at least dampen down the virus. We also know that like any other persistent problem, there will be 'one step forward, two steps back' detours on our road to flattening the Pandemic’s curve.
¡Gracias, mis Compadres! In New Mexico, we know we are all in this together. ¡Para nos families, para nos Ninos, para todos! ¡Unidos!
