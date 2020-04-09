Another resident at an Albuquerque nursing home has died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths at the La Vida Lena facility to six, state health officials said Thursday.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s who had underlying medical conditions.
More than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Thursday across the state. The number of total positives is now at 989, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health.
Three new cases were reported in Santa Fe County, which has a total of 70. Bernalillo County had 45 new cases for a total of 369.
As of Thursday, 73 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, while 217 have recovered.
