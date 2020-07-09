Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday 238 additional people became infected with the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 14,251.
The new cases included 10 in Santa Fe County, bringing its total to 302, according to state data. It was the second day in the row the county reported 10 cases.
In a news conference broadcast live on Facebook, Lujan Grisham also reported six more New Mexico residents had died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. As of Thursday, 533 people in the state had died from the illness.
State health officials said in a news release the new deaths included two men from Bernalillo County, one his 60s and one in his 70s who was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque; a man in his 70s from Curry County; two women from McKinley County, one in her 30s and one in her 80s; and a woman in her 30s from San Juan County.
The counties with the highest numbers of new cases included Bernalillo County, with 97; Doña Ana County, with 21; Curry and McKinley counties, 20 each; and San Juan County, with 17.
Lujan Grisham also said 154 people were hospitalized in the state for COVID-19, with 32 patients on ventilators.
