State health officials on Saturday reported 1,180 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 more COVID-19 deaths.
New Mexico has had 63,171 known infections and 1,208 deaths since the pandemic started in mid-March, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Saturday, 480 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with the disease, up from 455 on Friday.
Doña Ana County recorded six more deaths, including four at the Casa de Oro Center, a nursing home in Las Cruces.
Bernalillo, Grant, Roosevelt and Sandoval counties each had one additional fatality.
Santa Fe County recorded 56 new infections, while Bernalillo County added 335.
Doña Ana County had 162 new cases, Sandoval County added 63, Chaves County had 61 and Lea County logged 60.
The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County reported 36 new infections, while the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe added two cases.
