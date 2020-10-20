State health officials’ COVID-19 update Tuesday came with grim news for Santa Fe County: Three more residents had died from the illness.
The deaths — an elderly man and woman who had lived at Kingston Residence and a man in his 40s — brought the county's toll to 12. They were among seven new fatalities in the state. The others were a man in his 80s from Curry County, two women in their 80s from Eddy County and a man in his 60s from Roosevelt County.
So far, 942 New Mexico residents have died from COVID-19. The state has had 37,896 infections during the pandemic, including 599 new cases reported Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19 jumped by 12 percent from the previous day to 205.
"As of today, 81 percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 71 percent of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied," health officials said in a news release. "This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses."
Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties again led the daily count, with 154 and 136 cases, respectively.
Curry County had 45 new cases Tuesday. Santa Fe County had 33.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wah, wah, wah! This will not last forever! Follow a few basics, and you might live long enough to go back to your favorite watering hole, and wallow in self-pity about big, bad, MLG. Grow up and take responsibility for others in your community. You know its not all about "YOU" anymore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.