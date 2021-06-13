Health officials in New Mexico want to have 60 percent of eligible residents vaccinated by Thursday.
To reach that goal, the state Department of Health on Sunday announced a $100 incentive for residents who get a single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine or their booster shot between Monday and Thursday.
“New Mexico is so close to hitting our June 17th goal: 60% of New Mexicans 16 and over who have completed their vaccination series. We are excited to offer this additional incentive to get us over the finish line and to reopen our state by July 1,” Dr. Tracie Collins, the state's health secretary, said in a statement.
Residents with questions about the $100 incentive should call 1-855-600-3453.
