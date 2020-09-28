New Mexico added 143 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three deaths Monday, state health officials reported.
The state's total caseload is now 28,985, and 873 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The new deaths were a man and woman from Eddy County, who were residents of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad, and a woman from Luna County.
Bernalillo County had 47 new cases Monday, the most in the state, and Doña Ana had 19. Santa Fe County reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 1,014.
There were 76 patients hospitalized in New Mexico on Monday for treatment of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 16,422 patients in the state were considered recovered, the state said in a news release.
