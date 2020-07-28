At the current rate, New Mexico is likely to have 20,000 COVID-19 cases within a day or two.
The state reported 301 new cases Tuesday and seven additional deaths, bringing the state's total deaths to 626.
As of Tuesday, 19,791 New Mexicans had tested positive for COVID-19.
The state also said previously reported numbers included 18 cases in countywide figures that should have been attributed to the Cibola County Correctional Center near Grants, which reported 170 cases Monday and had 193 cases as of Tuesday.
According to the Department of Health, 80 new cases were reported in Bernalillo County, with 22 in Doña Ana County, 21 in Chaves County and 20 in San Juan County.
Santa Fe County saw 14 new cases.
Those who died included a man from Bernalillo County, two women from Doña Ana County, a woman from Eddy County, a man from Grant County, a woman from McKinley County and a man from Valencia County.
The state said 160 people were in New Mexico hospitals for treatment Tuesday and 7,657 had recovered.
