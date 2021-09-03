New Mexico inched closer to the 1,000 mark in daily COVID-19 cases Friday.
The state Department of Health reported 914 new cases and eight more deaths, with the spike in Eastern New Mexico continuing to drive the numbers.
Bernalillo County led the state with 171 new cases. But Chaves (96), Lea (82), Eddy (63), Curry (55) and Roosevelt (28) counties on the state's eastern edge are struggling to corral an outbreak that began earlier in the summer.
Santa Fe County had 21 cases, with 13 in Rio Arriba County and three in Los Alamos County.
The fatalities spanned the length and breadth of the state, including two victims in San Juan County and two in Grant County.
There were 396 COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday.
Congregate care facilities continue to be a problem area: 52 long-term care outlets have reported a case among residents or staff members in the past 28 days.
