Sen. Cliff Pirtle, center, talks with Sen. Gabriel Ramos, D-Silver City, on the Senate floor during the first day of the special session last month. After Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced two weeks ago the state would begin enforcing mask-wearing, the Roswell Republican said right away he wouldn’t comply. ‘I will not be wearing a mask,’ Pirtle wrote on Facebook. ‘Where do I pick up my fine?’