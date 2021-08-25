New Mexico added 770 cases and five additional deaths to its COVID-19 count Wednesday.
The state Department of Health said the majority of the deaths were in Southern New Mexico, including Hidalgo, Lea and Otero counties, where two of the victims were in their 30s. A woman in her 40s from Bernalillo County also died.
Nearly one-fourth of the cases were in Bernalillo County, which reported 235. Lea County had 106, and 57 were in Eddy County.
Santa Fe County reported 18 new cases, with seven in Rio Arriba County and six in Los Alamos County.
There are 433 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as state officials warned "crisis care" standards could soon be implemented in New Mexico.
