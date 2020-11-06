A day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials warned New Mexico would continue to see rising daily numbers of novel coronavirus cases and deaths, the state reported an alarming 1,287 new cases Friday — surpassing a record set Tuesday by 146 positive tests.
The 96 cases reported in Santa Fe County on Friday fell just one short of the record number there, which also came Tuesday.
The state reported six more New Mexicans have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,088. Among the new deaths were two men from Bernalillo County, one woman and two men from Doña Ana County, and a woman from Luna County.
There were 402 people hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19. The governor and health officials said in a news conference Thursday the pandemic is overwhelming hospitals in New Mexico, putting bed capacity at risk of falling short and straining medical staff and supplies.
Friday's count pushed the total number of infections in the state to 52,394 since the pandemic began. It was driven largely by 342 new infections in Bernalillo County and 262 in Doña Ana County, which consistently have reported triple-digit daily numbers in recent weeks.
Numerous rural counties across the state reported new cases in the double digits, with 38 each in Chaves and Lea counties, 37 in Luna County, 67 in Sandoval County, and 66 in Valencia County.
Officials reported more than 50 positive test results among inmates in state prisons: four at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility, 48 at the Roswell Correctional Center and one new case at the Penitentiary of New Mexico South of Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Please report the number of new cases in Santa Fe in your daily report.
The 96 cases reported in Santa Fe County on Friday fell just one short of the record number here, which also came Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.