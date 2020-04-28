Legislative leaders and other top state officials have differing opinions on how to hold a special session to address a projected budget shortfall as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to pose health risks.
While House leadership favors changing the chamber's rules to allow lawmakers to attend a session virtually, Senate leaders say they’re planning to meet in person.
“At this point, we’re planning to be in Santa Fe, and we’re coming in to do our business and head home,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said. “Our constitution is pretty clear that we be present.”
Meanwhile, the Governor’s Office said it currently wouldn’t support any in-person meetings and that large gatherings are likely to remain unsafe for the foreseeable future.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislators have said repeatedly that a special legislative session likely will be held sometime in mid-June to cut the fiscal year 2021 budget after projected revenues sharply declined from the effects of the coronavirus-related shutdown and plummeting oil prices. Yet the logistics of how the session will take place have not been decided.
Lujan Grisham has extended the state’s stay-at-home order until at least May 15. That order might be rescinded by June, but social-distancing rules prohibiting large gatherings could remain in effect. The New Mexico Legislature has 112 members, with 70 representatives and 42 senators.
The Governor's Office said Tuesday it would support measures to keep the lawmakers and the public safe during a session.
“At present that would preclude meeting in person or any sort of even small- or medium-sized grouping,” spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said. “Any degree of person-to-person interaction is a public health risk, not only to the people in the building but beyond the building, as the disease can and would spread within and beyond the Roundhouse.”
Asked if the Governor’s Office would change its position if the stay-at-home order were lifted before the session, Sackett said, "Large gatherings are not safe and likely will remain unsafe for some time."
The Legislative Council Service has said the state constitution requires legislators to be “present” on the House and Senate floors to pass bills and that lawmakers would have to convene in person to change each chamber’s rules to allow for a remote special session.
House Speaker Brian Egolf said his chamber is considering that approach. “If members wish to [participate remotely] because they don’t want to risk contracting the disease, I think we should accommodate,” he said.
But Wirth said senators have not discussed any rule changes that would allow for virtual meetings.
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said the Senate wouldn't necessarily have to follow the House if the latter decides to pursue meeting remotely.
“If the House decides to do it, we could do our own thing, and they could do theirs,” he said.
But he said he didn’t see why the Senate wouldn’t want to allow a remote option.
“I don’t know what the principle objection is,” Egolf said. “To me, taking it off the table at this point with so much uncertainty doesn’t make sense.”
Wirth, also a Santa Fe Democrat, said his chamber would be open to considering alternatives to meeting in person, but he hadn’t seen the details of such options.
When meeting in person, he said, senators would sit far apart, and the chamber might require members to wear masks and get tested for the virus.
Legislators aim to pass legislation as quickly as possible during special sessions, and speed would become even more important during the pandemic, he added.
Sen. Steven Neville, the Senate Republican caucus chairman, said his caucus hadn't met formally to discuss the issue but supported holding the session in person while ensuring social-distancing practices.
"My read is the caucus is not concerned about having it in person," said Neville, R-Aztec, adding he believed the session could be held in a day.
"I think the plan is going to be to keep the legislative activity to a limited amount, and we’d be in and out fairly quickly," he said.
The Legislative Council Service has been studying alternative measures other state legislatures have taken during the pandemic.
“I’m researching and coming with options for leadership,” Director Raúl Burciaga said.
The states he is examining include California, Arizona, Pennsylvania and New York, Burciaga said.
Legislative chambers in at least 22 states have introduced or adopted bills or resolutions to change their operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The California Senate changed its rules to allow for remote participation in meetings during emergencies, and the Arizona House suspended a rule to allow votes to be cast by technological means. New York’s Assembly and Senate put special temporary procedures in place allowing members to attend meetings through videoconference, the organization said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.