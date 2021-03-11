New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said she learned personally how painful it is for people to lose loved ones to COVID-19 when her cousin died of the disease.
He was a 64-year-old Louisiana pastor, a lively person who helped impoverished families, she said.
“It was really devastating to say goodbye to him,” Collins said. “And that’s when it really even became more traumatic for me dealing with COVID-19.”
She was one of a few Cabinet-level state officials who took turns during a news conference Thursday recounting their worst days in the yearlong coronavirus pandemic. They also offered some upbeat anecdotes and discussed recent positive turns.
Thursday was the anniversary of when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. It also marked a year since the state announced the first confirmed cases in New Mexico and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued her first public health order.
The secretaries looked back at the past year’s dark moments and triumphs, discussed where the state stands now with the pandemic and forecast what the next year might bring.
Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said the worst day he recalled was Dec. 14, when hospital beds were filling up amid a peak surge and it looked as though medical care would have to be rationed.
With rationed care, beds are given to those with the most dire need while other patients are turned away.
That day wound up being “the darkest hour in the dawn,” Scrase said.
The next day, cases began to wane and hospitalizations stabilized, allowing them to move patients from one critical care unit to another.
“That was a point that I will do anything in state government and my whole career and all my energy to make sure we never get to again,” Scrase said.
Aging and Long-Term Services Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez said she has an elderly mother in a different state that she can’t physically visit to make sure she is receiving the help she needs.
That has made her more empathetic to the people who want to check on family members in long-term care facilities but are unable to do so, Hotrum-Lopez said.
“I can totally relate to … that feeling of desperation,” she said.
Brian Blalock, another Cabinet secretary, said the toughest day he recalled was when his agency had to suspend visits between parents and children in temporary foster care.
“So your children are not staying with you, and then being told there’s nothing you can do to see your child because there’s an unprecedented, unanticipated global pandemic happening,” said Blalock, secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department.
But, he said, his agency also helped ensure parents had phones and iPads to connect remotely with their children. And the agency developed a texting system that enables kids to contact advocates for assistance when they are in need. Blalock noted kids now are far more likely to text than make phone calls.
Hotrum-Lopez said two of three vaccination phases have been completed at long-term care centers, leading to a significant drop in the mortality rate for vulnerable residents.
Overall, about 25 percent of New Mexicans are at least partially vaccinated, Collins said, adding she expects the state to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of providing shots to everyone who wants them by late May.
The secretaries agreed that during the pandemic, various state and federal agencies formed coalitions to deliver medicine, food, shelter and other services to people in need, and they said those should remain in place after the pandemic is over.
Scrase said the governor insisted COVID-19 policies be based on data and science. The challenge, though, was the lack of medical data on the virus in the beginning. He said that required the state to collect its own data and form its own modeling.
In the early months, Scrase could only look at what had occurred in the previous week or two, he said, while he now has enough information to judge how a trend might go for the next three months.
Scrase said the Department of Health estimates the state’s pandemic-related policies led to 90 percent fewer coronavirus cases than would have occurred without such interventions, 86 percent fewer hospitalizations and 80 percent fewer deaths.
Although reports of certain viral variants are causing concern, New Mexicans have nothing to worry about at the moment, Scrase said. The vaccines appear to be working well for those who receive them.
Collins said a recent study also indicates people who are vaccinated won’t spread the virus to others, as some epidemiologists had feared in earlier months.
The key to quelling the pandemic in the next year will be people getting vaccinated and continuing safe practices, Scrase said.
“How do we avoid another shutdown?” Scrase said. “We keep on keeping on with what we know works.”
