The New Mexico Human Services Department has teamed up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the launch of a new crisis hotline to help residents cope with heightened levels of anxiety and depression during the coronavirus pandemic.
A nationwide household survey by the National Center for Health Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau found the state ranks third highest in the nation for residents experiencing depression tied to the pandemic and fifth highest for people experiencing anxiety or a combination of symptoms.
The Cope with COVID-19 Crisis Counseling program — 505-954-1057 — is funded by FEMA, the state agency said in a news release, and will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Operators with the program will connect callers to a crisis counselor within 24 hours, the statement said. Counselors will not only help callers cope with their symptoms but also will link them with community resources and services to address their needs.
The hotline, available through the fall, already has taken more than 6,000 calls, according to the Human Services Department.
