The application process opened Monday for medium-sized businesses to request emergency state loans amid the COVID-19 health crisis.
Under the New Mexico Recovery Fund program, companies with 40 or more employees can now apply for loans starting at $500,000 with interest rates between 3 percent and 10 percent, the state Economic Development Department said Monday.
The businesses that apply must have experienced “substantial negative impacts related to COVID-19,” need to commit to retaining “as many employees as possible” during the life of the loan, and must promise to spend at least 80 percent of loan proceeds in the state, the agency said.
“The state is looking to do everything we can to help business through this crisis and save jobs,” Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes said in a statement.
Last week, the State Investment Council approved guidelines for the recovery fund, which will direct $100 million of New Mexico's Severance Tax Permanent Fund to help medium-sized businesses.
Santa Fe investment firm Sun Mountain Capital, which has managed the State Investment Council’s equity co-investments since 2006, is overseeing the fund.
In a two-step process, businesses must first fill out a questionnaire at sunmountaincapital.com. If they meet qualifications, they’ll be asked to fill out a formal submission.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told State Investment Council members last month the fund is meant to help ensure “we’re doing everything we can to minimize or mitigate or redirect the real economic harm related to COVID-19.”
Businesses can also use the loans as a bridge to longer-term funding that can be obtained from the federal Small Business Administration through the multitrillion-dollar economic stimulus package recently approved by Congress.
On March 24, Lujan Grisham announced restrictions that closed down all but essential services in New Mexico. Her administration has since ordered more businesses closed, such as liquor stores, auto dealerships and payday loan companies, as well as limiting capacity at big box stores and grocery stores that remain open.
