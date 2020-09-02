State Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said Wednesday a COVID-19 vaccine could be available to the general public in New Mexico by January.
Scrase — who has been leading the state's pandemic response efforts along with Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials — said the state Department of Health anticipates a vaccine for the coronavirus will first be available to front-line health care workers and long-term care residents in November.
The general public might be able to access the vaccine by January at county health departments and possibly elsewhere through health care providers, Scrase said during a nearly two-hour news conference focused on the state's progress in battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Scrase's announcement came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told state health officials in all 50 states last week to prepare to distribute a vaccine starting in late October or early November, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
Scrase said there could be five or six vaccine types available, and most would require two separate injections. The state likely has more than enough distribution centers for when a vaccine is available, he added.
Even "if the demand for COVID [vaccinations] were dramatically bigger than it is for the flu vaccine … I think we should be able to handle it," he said.
As in most other states, COVID-19 has taken a fearsome toll in New Mexico, which reported 790 deaths as of Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the state is pushing ahead with its slow reopening. Indoor dining is now allowed at 25 percent capacity, and many K-5 schools are gearing up to open classrooms to students under a "hybrid" model of in-person and online learning after Labor Day.
While New Mexico is now meeting all eight "gating criteria" laid out by health officials for softening restrictions, Scrase warned that with Labor Day weekend ahead, people need to avoid large gatherings — including family gatherings.
"If people treat Labor Day in a way similar to Fourth of July, Memorial Day, we’re gonna have a problem. We need your help," he said.
Meanwhile, New Mexico is looking at a pending mental health crisis, according to Children, Youth and Families Department Secretary Brian Blalock. After months of social-distancing measures, national unrest and global uncertainty, there has been a surge in people reporting depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
In New Mexico, the teen suicide rate is lower than it was in 2019, Blalock said. But New Mexico still has the highest youth suicide rate in the country.
“There’s a behavioral health care crisis coming, but in a lot of ways New Mexico’s been in a behavioral health crisis for years," Blalock said.
A survey in June found 44 percent of people across the U.S. reported increased levels of anxiety, depression or thoughts of suicide.
Once again, we have Dr. Scrase who is NOT the Health Secretary, acting as if he IS the Health Secretary. Why not just appoint him Health Secretary??? Because Michelle is running the Health Department?
Michelle's cabinet is a complete ruin, in part because she is a meddling, micro managing terror, as she has long been; which explains her dismissal in 2007.
How can we deal with this Covid, with such total chaos in the Cabinet? Michelle loves to play General, leading the WAR against Covid, but she has NO credentials for this role, no combat experience. She needs to appoint a COMPETENT Secretary of Health, and step back a bit. No chance?? Confusion reigns..
