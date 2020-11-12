For the second consecutive day, New Mexico smashed its record for newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 1,753 infections reported Thursday, including 132 in Santa Fe County — also a single-day high.
The state recorded 18 more COVID-19 deaths, including a Santa Fe County man in his 70s and a Rio Arriba County man in his 80s.
"New Mexico has never been in a bigger crisis," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote Thursday on Facebook shortly after the state Department of Health released its daily COVID-19 update.
The grim numbers came as Lujan Grisham was set to hold a virtual news conference Friday on the state's alarming rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Her update will be broadcast live at 1 p.m. on her Facebook page.
During a news conference last week, Lujan Grisham warned she might order another lockdown if the virus continues to multiply at the current rate.
"I am prepared to do as dramatic an effort to control this spread of COVID as we did early on in the pandemic," she said last week. "There will be no choices except that."
Thursday's tally was 17 percent higher than Wednesday's then-record total of 1,500 infections. Santa Fe's previous high was 128 cases reported Sunday.
With the additional deaths reported Thursday, 21 residents in Santa Fe County and 18 in Rio Arriba County have died of the disease.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases is now 60,776, with 1,176 deaths, according to the Department of Health.
Health officials also reported 471 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, down slightly from Wednesday's total of 481 but still far higher than what it was just a few weeks ago.
Doña Ana County, which includes Las Cruces, had the most deaths Thursday with six. Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque, had four fatalities.
Sandoval County recorded two more deaths, while Otero, San Juan, Socorro and Valencia counties each had one.
Bernalillo County had the highest number of new infections with 611, and Doña Ana County added 312 infections. Sandoval County had 90 new cases, Curry County logged 83, Lea County had 69 and Chaves County added 62.
Overall, 27 new cases were reported at correctional facilities, including an additional infection at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe. A total of 70 inmates at the prison have contracted the virus.
The state said 1,330,403 people overall had been tested for the virus and 24,291 had recovered.
I've had it with totalitarianism. Maybe time to find somewhere else to live. I've already been avoiding humanity as much as possible all year but am sick and tired of government by decree.
What kind of leadership doubles down on a failing strategy? Simple, one drunk on control without other ideas.
Once again, unscientific data not specifying when these tests were taken, was it today, yesterday, 1 week or 2 ago, is there an average time? Are these swab and blood serology tests combined? This is shoddy science at best, and incompetent at worst. Why not tell us the truth about the testing????
I had a family member test positive and when he called the department of health before being tested they asked him about his symptoms but then 3 strange questions.
1. Had he been to a restaurant?
2. Had he gone to church?
3. Had he gone to the gym?
When he answered no to the questions and tried to tell them he had been working at a state government office for the last 4 days they ignored it and didn't ask which office. I wonder why?
Looks like the governor is targeting these establishments!
To be clear he's a contractor.
The state is already shut down. Schools are closing 11/20, and few students are going anyway. Travel restrictions have smashed tourism and inter-state commerce. Restaurants are teetering at 25% capacity and many are going under. Public venues like museums are closed. The best weapon to stem the spread is with vaccines, when available. This should be the governor's focus. (Anti-vaxers, you won't have to get vaccinated, so save your rants.)
She will shut everything down now, just wait.
Seriously, what’s left to shutdown? Grocery stores? “Elective” surgeries? The whole non-essential business BS in the spring did more harm than good. If the primary cause of the current spread is in the home, why not address it directly in the zip codes having the biggest problems.
