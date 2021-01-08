New Mexico's ride on the COVID-19 roller coaster may be beginning again.
On Monday, the state Health Department reported 936 coronavirus infections, relatively low compared to the dark days of November, when that figure topped the 3,600 mark at one point.
But on Tuesday, the number of new cases jumped to 1,201. On Wednesday, it was 1,496 and on Thursday, 1,841.
The numbers abated a bit Friday to 1,645. But the trend, state health experts said, is not promising.
The coronavirus, said Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the state Department of Human Services, is on the "uptick."
The culprit?
"I think it’s, in all likelihood, related to increased contact over the holidays," Scrase said.
Friday marked two weeks since Christmas Day and a week since New Year's Day — times when families and friends gathered, even against the pleas of health officials who warned close contact would almost certainly drive up the infection count.
"We’ve been very clear that we were very nervous about what was going to happen with back to back holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas being 30 days apart," Scrase said.
Some states, including Florida, Georgia and Arizona, are seeing record highs.
New Mexico, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data updated Thursday, ranks 28th in the nation for the number of cases per day — 59.9 — per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
Reviewing statewide data for the past two weeks, Scrase said the rolling average of new cases over the last seven days of 2020 was 835. In the first week of January, that number increased to 1,138 cases.
"So clearly it is going up," Scrase said. "And every time the numbers go up, we get nervous."
As of Thursday, the state's transmission rate was 1.12. In early November, it was 1.2.
Scrase said another factor that may be coming into play may be a false sense of security brought by the beginning of a vaccine rollout. Health care workers, people in congregate-care facilities and others are receiving the medication, but the rollout hasn't yet reached much of the general public.
"A lot of people say they are not worried because the vaccine is coming out," he said. "That doesn’t make sense. You can still be hospitalized and still die from COVID. COVID is just as real as it was from the beginning. Any future hope of getting vaccinated shouldn’t change anybody’s behavior right now."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Mexico had received 133,125 doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, and 48,306 people have received a dose.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, given somewhere between three and four weeks apart.
President and CEO Lillian Montoya said Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, which currently has 33 COVID-19 patients, is prepared for a post-holiday surge.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health is expected to update its next round of color-coded coronavirus infection designations for the state's 33 counties sometime next week. That initiative, based on the spread of the virus, is designed to allow less-stringent business restrictions in counties that have succeeded in containing the spread of COVID-19.
To date, no more than one county at a time has earned anything less than a red code — the most severe indication of spread.
Scrase once again urged New Mexicans to wear protective masks, self-isolate as much as possible and maintain social-distancing practices to stem the spread of the virus. He said he is aware that message is one people have been hearing since the virus arrived in the state in spring.
"I wish we had amazing new public health measures to prevent the COVID spread," he said. "We don't."
Scrase, who compared the battle against the virus to a marathon, did offer a glimmer of good news, at least in terms of timeframe.
"I do think we’re more than halfway," he said. "This could go on until September or longer. We have to get everybody vaccinated. Now is not the time to let our guards down."
