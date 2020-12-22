With tens of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine arriving at hospitals and nursing homes in New Mexico this week, and more on the way, state officials launched a new app Tuesday where residents can find out when they will be eligible and sign up for a shot.
Health care workers, staff at long-term care facilities and residents of such homes are first in line. Elderly residents will be next, officials said.
News of the vaccine registration app came as the state also announced a new home test kit is available to New Mexico residents.
The developments are two more tools in the state’s battle to slow the spread of COVID-19, which so far has infected more than 132,000 New Mexicans and has taken more than 2,200 lives.
“That’s 2,200 empty places at holiday dinner tables,” said Dr. David Scrase, Cabinet secretary of the state Human Services Department, in a virtual news conference Tuesday.
The weekly pandemic update, often fraught with bad news, offered some reasons for optimism. In addition to increasing vaccine distributions and the new self-administered coronavirus tests, New Mexico is seeing a decline in new cases.
The number of patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 was at 810 on Tuesday, a big drop from the “high 900s we saw before,” Scrase said.
Hospitals are still strained, he said, but patient numbers have fallen just below a threshold that could require them to adopt crisis standards of care.
Scrase said about 14,000 health care workers received the state’s first doses of the vaccine last week — too few to stem the spread of the virus.
After 10 percent of New Mexico’s population — about 210,000 people — are vaccinated, “we will notice an incremental change of improvement,” he said.
New Mexico Health Secretary-designate Tracie Collins said the vaccine requires a booster shot three weeks after the initial dose, which may delay data on how vaccinations are working to slow the spread.
Scrase attributed the recent decline in the virus’s transmission to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s decision in mid-November, when cases were spiking to unprecedented levels, to enact more stringent restrictions on business operations and gatherings.
The governor called the two-week shutdown a “reset” to gain some control over the virus before the busiest part of the holiday season.
“The reset is working,” Scrase said.
Earlier this month, as hospitalizations and deaths climbed to record numbers, Lujan Grisham signed an executive order giving hospital leaders the power to enact crisis standards, which means they could ration care, if necessary, to those most in need of immediate treatment and those who would benefit most from medical resources.
Leaders of four of the state’s top hospitals said they hadn’t yet adopted those measures.
The declining number of patients was a welcome sign.
The data provides “hope for a weary world,” Scrase said.
Still, he said, the state will need at least two more weeks of data before medical leaders can determine the threat of crisis mode has passed.
Citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Scrase said COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death among people ages 45 to 84 and the second leading cause of death among those 85 and older.
“We are hoping to see a downturn in deaths … maybe over the next 10 days,” he said. He also noted U.S. census data showing the virus is disproportionately infecting people in the state’s impoverished communities.
“We still are seeing much, much higher case rates in those areas where there’s a lot of poverty,” he said.
According the census data, 8.5 percent of people in the state who have tested positive live in poor communities, compared to 2.6 percent who live in high-income areas.
Scrase, Collins and other health officials have warned that the virus’s behavior in the coming weeks largely will depend on whether New Mexico residents continue to adhere to COVID-safe practices, such as wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings over the holiday season.
Scrase said he predicts the pandemic will come to an end sometime in 2021.
“We still have a long road ahead of us,” he said.
