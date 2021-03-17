Coronavirus case numbers are falling, weekly inoculations are increasing and the next step is to ensure vaccines are dispensed to the most vulnerable residents who often are more challenging to reach, state health officials said Wednesday.
Echoing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s call for greater equity in vaccine distribution, the state’s top health leaders discussed efforts to get shots into the arms of those who might be disadvantaged because of poverty, race, language barriers and difficulties traveling from remote areas.
These disadvantages are known as “social vulnerability,” officials said, referring to a term used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In New Mexico, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Native Americans, Hispanic and Black populations as well as impoverished people, said Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon.
“We are going to do an equity plan and really want to … make sure we are addressing these groups,” Parajon said.
The other part of the equity campaign is simply to follow the vaccination phases and give shots to those who need them most, including essential workers and people who are at least 60 with health conditions that could cause severe COVID-19 symptoms, she said.
Parajon said officials are looking at where community spread is higher because of social vulnerability, then working to get vaccines to residents there.
Native American, Black and Hispanic people are being vaccinated at a lower rate than white people and are dying from COVID-19 at three times the rate of their white counterparts, the CDC reported in January.
National surveys have found these communities of color have expressed greater hesitancy to getting a vaccine, stemming in part from a distrust of the white medical establishment.
Color-coded maps have been created to illustrate which New Mexico counties have a higher risk of spread and mortality, based on factors such as higher poverty and larger populations of Hispanic and elderly residents, Parajon said.
The state Department of Health has teamed up with the New Mexico National Guard to form mobile units to vaccinate people in remote areas, she said. Those units not only serve to deliver vaccines to those who live in harder-to-reach places, but they help overcome vaccine hesitancy.
“People prefer to get vaccinated either by their own provider or local places in their community,” Parajon said.
Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said officials have seen an overall increase in vaccine acceptance, but hesitancy is still a concern.
Still, vaccinations have increased steadily, and the state is now receiving more than 95,000 doses a week, Parajon said.
Collins said the state’s vaccination program remains limited by supply.
“We have the capacity in this state to distribute tens of thousands of doses more each week,” Collins said.
Meanwhile, caseloads are falling in most counties, with more reaching a better color-coded status that enables them to ease COVID-19 restrictions, Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said.
Santa Fe County achieved the green status last week by keeping its daily case counts and average number of positive tests below the thresholds. If it can maintain this level for two weeks, it will be upgraded to turquoise, the least restrictive status.
Scrase foresees every county reaching at least the green level in a couple of months if vaccination continues at a brisk pace and people continue wearing masks and observing precautions.
Distributing the vaccine is more difficult when residents are scattered across expansive areas, given the challenges with transportation and storage, Scrase said. Despite that, the state has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, he added.
“We’re doing way better than some states where the people don’t have to drive more than 50 miles to get to a vaccine site,” Scrase said.
