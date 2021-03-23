COVID-19 cases remain relatively scarce in New Mexico, but the frightful cost continues.
The state on Tuesday reported 11 more deaths, including a woman in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. In all, 3,903 New Mexicans have died of the virus.
New Mexico saw 174 new coronavirus cases, including six in Santa Fe County and four in Rio Arriba County. Bernalillo County reported 75 cases.
Statewide, 127 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.