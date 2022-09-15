Although state health officials didn't say it outright, data they presented Thursday points to the worst of the coronavirus pandemic being past, even with the virus' most infectious strain still spreading.
The number of current hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 has dropped to 84, a little more than a tenth of the patient volume in January, when the more severe delta variant was raging through the state and much of the world.
The BA.5 variant, now the dominant strain in the country, can elude earlier vaccines and immunity bolstered by prior infections, but its symptoms have proved milder overall than some previous versions.
Still, the state's top health authority strongly recommended every eligible person get the new booster that specifically targets BA.5 — as well as a flu shot — if for no other reason than to reduce the chance of infecting vulnerable people.
"We're in a transition; we have a lot of great tools, but we still need to protect vulnerable New Mexicans, protect ourselves, our families," acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said in an online news conference.
So far, 7,324 doses of the booster have been administered out of the 35,000 delivered to the state, Scrase said.
He expects the boosting to go relatively slowly, he added, but said strong reductions in case counts likely will be seen as more New Mexicans get the shots.
People 12 and older can get the Pfizer booster, and those 18 and older can receive the Moderna shot. A two-month waiting period from the last primary shot or booster is required.
Scrase noted there's some debate about whether a person who contracted COVID-19 should hold off on getting the new booster.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people who were recently infected could wait up to three months before getting the shot, but the agency has issued no official policy.
The CDC has simplified the formula: If you've received the primary two-shot vaccine series and this latest booster, you're up to date.
Conversely, if you've received the primary shots plus two boosters, and it's been several months since your last jab, you should get the new shot, Scrase said.
The elderly remain the most vulnerable population, making them a priority for this added immunization.
For that reason, the state is rolling out the booster to the 236 assisted living facilities and 67 nursing homes in New Mexico, said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, the state's aging and long-term services secretary.
She expects most of the residents to eagerly embrace the shots.
"Those populations are typically excited about vaccines because they were the ones that were confined in their rooms and with masks," Hotrum-Lopez said. "We're looking and targeting about 80 percent for our residents."
The new booster has stirred some debate because it has not undergone human clinical trials. Health officials, including in New Mexico, say such trials aren't necessary because the booster is based on a version developed for the earlier and similar BA.1 variant of the coronavirus.
State health officials have said they use a similar approach to flu shots, which are updated without human testing.
The coronavirus seems to be moving toward the endemic stage, similar to the flu, in which the severity of symptoms wanes and vaccinations at regular intervals will suffice, Scrase said.
However, the length of time between the shots has yet to be determined because immunity to the coronavirus still tends to wane after inoculation, said Laura Parajon, acting state epidemiologist.
Meanwhile, the number of monkeypox cases in the state has increased to 33, which is still a fraction of the 22,774 cases in the U.S., Parajon said.
Monkeypox vaccines are still limited to people who have been exposed to the virus or are in a high-risk group, such as gay men, Parajon said.
Men aged 20 to 40 account for most of the cases, she said, but anyone can catch it if they have physical contact with someone with the monkeypox sores.
The West Nile virus also is showing up as the state enters mosquito season, Parajon said, noting these insects spread the illness. So far, two people and one animal have contracted the disease.
She also spoke about polio cases resurfacing in the U.S.
So far, no cases have been reported in New Mexico, she said, but people should ensure their children are vaccinated against polio to keep it from emerging here. New Mexico has the seventh-highest polio inoculation rate in the country, but the vaccinations dropped off during the pandemic, she added.
Polio mostly affects children; one out of 200 who contract it become paralyzed and eight suffer from viral meningitis, Parajon said.
"We don't want kids to become paralyzed from a disease we can actually prevent," she said.