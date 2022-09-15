Although state health officials didn't say it outright, data they presented Thursday points to the worst of the coronavirus pandemic being past, even with the virus' most infectious strain still spreading. 

The number of current hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 has dropped to 84, a little more than a tenth of the patient volume in January, when the more severe delta variant was raging through the state and much of the world. 

The BA.5 variant, now the dominant strain in the country, can elude earlier vaccines and immunity bolstered by prior infections, but its symptoms have proved milder overall than some previous versions. 

Still, the state's top health authority strongly recommended every eligible person get the new booster that specifically targets BA.5 — as well as a flu shot — if for no other reason than to reduce the chance of infecting vulnerable people. 

"We're in a transition; we have a lot of great tools, but we still need to protect vulnerable New Mexicans, protect ourselves, our families," acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said in an online news conference. 

So far, 7,324 doses of the booster have been administered out of the 35,000 delivered to the state, Scrase said. 

He expects the boosting to go relatively slowly, he added, but said strong reductions in case counts likely will be seen as more New Mexicans get the shots.

People 12 and older can get the Pfizer booster, and those 18 and older can receive the Moderna shot. A two-month waiting period from the last primary shot or booster is required. 

Scrase noted there's some debate about whether a person who contracted COVID-19 should hold off on getting the new booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people who were recently infected could wait up to three months before getting the shot, but the agency has issued no official policy. 

The CDC has simplified the formula: If you've received the primary two-shot vaccine series and this latest booster, you're up to date. 

Conversely, if you've received the primary shots plus two boosters, and it's been several months since your last jab, you should get the new shot, Scrase said. 

