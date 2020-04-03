The New Mexico Department of Health reported three more deaths Friday related to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 10 as the overall number of cases of the illness jumped to nearly 500.
A Bernalillo County man in his 90s died Thursday; a Bernalillo County man in his 80s died Friday; and a Sandoval County man in his 70s died Friday, the department said in a news release. All had underlying medical conditions.
The Health Department also reported 92 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the state's total to 495.
No new cases were reported in Santa Fe County, which has 52 cases.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, had 39 new cases for a total of 202.
As of Friday, 41 people were hospitalized with the virus in New Mexico. Thirty-four people have recovered from the virus, according to the Health Department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you Mr. Raap. Factual, clear, precise, and no editorial comment, opinions, and thoughts. This is the way journalism is done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.