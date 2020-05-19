State health officials reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 and 104 new cases Tuesday.
New Mexico has 6,192 confirmed cases, with 276 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, 204 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 1,882 people had recovered.
Five of the new deaths occurred in congregate care facilities in San Juan County: a man in his 50s who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington, a man in his 70s who lived at Life Care Center of Farmington, two women in their 80s who resided at Life Care Center and a woman in her 90s who lived at Life Care Center. A McKinley County woman in her 60s also died.
McKinley County added 35 cases, bringing its total to 1,987. San Juan County had 34 cases for a total of 1,408. Bernalillo County had nine cases for a total of 1,225. Santa Fe County added two cases. Its total was 126.
One case was reported among federal detainees at the Otero County Prison Facility. Overall, it had 38 cases.
A state prisoner at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County also tested positive for the virus, the first at that facility.
