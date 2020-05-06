State health officials reported seven more deaths related to COVID-19, including a Santa Fe County woman, and 153 new cases Wednesday.
The state now has 4,291 confirmed cases, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 169 people in New Mexico, many of them in the northwest corner of the state, where the Navajo Nation has seen the worst outbreak. The tribe has reported a total of 79 deaths and more than 2,500 cases.
The Santa Fe County woman who died had been a patient at Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque.
A Bernalillo County woman in her 60s also died. She was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
Other deaths included a man in his 80s who was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque and four McKinley County men, all in their 60s with underlying medical conditions.
McKinley County added 63 cases of the virus, bringing its total to 1,337. Bernalillo County had 18 cases for a total of 981. San Juan County added 38 cases for a total of 844. Santa Fe County had two cases for a total of 110.
As of Wednesday, 193 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico and 1,073 had recovered.
