State health officials on Thursday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 933 new cases, including 57 in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County added three deaths, while Cibola, Doña Ana, Eddy, McKinley, Roosevelt and San Juan counties each reported one.
Five of the fatalities were men; four were women. The youngest victim was in his 30s; the oldest was in her 80s.
Bernalillo County had 222 additional infections, while Lea County added 95, Doña Ana County recorded 78 and Chaves County had 75.
In all, New Mexico has had 228,558 confirmed cases and 4,497 deaths.
Hospitals statewide reported 415 patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 433 on Wednesday.
